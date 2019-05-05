Elizabeth Bueno
May 31, 1956 - April 27, 2019
RACINE - Elizabeth Bueno, 62, passed away at Ascension-All Saints, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, with her devoted family at her side.
Her funeral will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, May 7th, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, from 9:30a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000