Elizabeth Bueno (1956 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Your big smile that light up a room will continue to..."
    - Pleschette Bueno
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elizabeth Bueno

May 31, 1956 - April 27, 2019

RACINE - Elizabeth Bueno, 62, passed away at Ascension-All Saints, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, with her devoted family at her side.

Her funeral will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, May 7th, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, from 9:30a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.