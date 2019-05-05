Elizabeth Frieda Monroe (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Richard's Church
1503 Grand Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Richard's Church
1503 Grand Avenue
Obituary
Elizabeth Frieda Monroe

September 11, 1927 - April 29, 2019

RACINE - Elizabeth Frieda Monroe, 91, passed away Monday, April 29 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Richard's Church, 1503 Grand Avenue. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Richard's Parish, St. Monica's Senior Living and The Harmony Club.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times from May 5 to May 8, 2019
