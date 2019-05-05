Elizabeth Frieda Monroe
September 11, 1927 - April 29, 2019
RACINE - Elizabeth Frieda Monroe, 91, passed away Monday, April 29 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Richard's Church, 1503 Grand Avenue. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Richard's Parish, St. Monica's Senior Living and The Harmony Club.
