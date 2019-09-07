Elizabeth "Liz" Harris

June 4, 1928 - September 4, 2019

NEW BERLIN - Age 91, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Liz was born at home in Shorewood, WI on June 4, 1928, daughter of Albert and Elsa Kaeppel. Liz was a graduate of Shorewood High School "Class of 1947." On November 12, 1955, she was united in marriage to Norman K.Harris at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Milwaukee. Liz worked at Connecticut Mutual Life until her son was born. Later, she was proud to work as the secretary for her church, Plymouth Congregational Church in Racine.

Liz will be best remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed. Survivors include her children, Timothy Bert (Cynthia) Harris of Vernon, Kerry Elizabeth (Randy) Riemer of Brookfield, Kristine Mary (William) Infield of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 11 grandchildren, Robert Casey (Sabrina) Harris, Daniel Timothy (Elia) Harris, Michael Kenneth (Elizabeth) Harris, Nicholas Andrew (Kelly) Harris, Catherine Marie (fiance Sam Oehler) Harris, Benjamin Scott Riemer, Elizabeth Ann Riemer, Kimberly Rae Infield, Brooke Danielle Infield, Kasi Jane Infield, Bradley Allen Infield; great-grandchildren Ricardo, Lana, Theodore Norman, Felicity, Ximena, Julian; siblings, Al (the late Elaine) Kaeppel, Don (Sandy) Kaeppel, and Ken (Judy) Kaeppel; as well as in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Liz was preceded in death by her beloved husband Norman, and siblings Louise, Bob, Audrey, Betty, Dorothy, and John.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI, on Sunday, September 8, from 2-3:45PM. Service at 4PM. Private burial at West Lawn Cemetery in Racine. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .

Krause Funeral Home, 262-786-8009, www.krausefuneralhome.com