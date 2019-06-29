Elizabeth J. (Brozovich) Ziesemer (1925 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI
Obituary
Mrs. Elizabeth J. Ziesemer(Nee: Brozovich)

February 23, 1925 - June 27, 2019

RACINE - Mrs. Elizabeth J. Ziesemer, age 94, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 10:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am Private entombment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Please see Sunday's Journal Times for a complete notice.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Published in Racine Journal Times from June 29 to June 30, 2019
