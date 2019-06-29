Mrs. Elizabeth J. Ziesemer(Nee: Brozovich)

February 23, 1925 - June 27, 2019

RACINE - Mrs. Elizabeth J. Ziesemer, age 94, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 10:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am Private entombment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com