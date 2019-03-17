Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Jane (Bettie) Schuster. View Sign

RACINE - Bettie J. Schuster (age 89) passed away peacefully at her residence, on February 24, 2019. Bettie was born in Racine, WI on April 9, 1929. She is the daughter of the late Adolph and Vernal (nee: Valiquette) Schuster. Bettie attended Holy Name Catholic Grade School, and graduated from Saint Catherine’s High School. She earned her nursing degree from Marquette University. She enjoyed traveling, and playing cards with friends, and took pride in her work as a nurse for Dr. Alfred Graf (pediatrician), the city of Racine, and the public school system. She was a member of St. Richard’s Parish. In addition to her parents, Bettie was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Raymond Kraus, sister-in-law, Patricia Schuster, niece, Janet Schuster, and great-nephew, Dylan Kraus. She is survived by her siblings Joan Kraus, and Jerome (Jerry) Schuster. In addition she is survived by nieces and nephews: Paula (Roger) Hargrove, John (Ruth) Kraus, Charlene (Geoff) Gilbert, Mary Walker, Joseph Kraus, Mary (Gary) Feest, Steven (Mary) Schuster, Diane Merritt, Nancy Schuster, Rita (Todd) Minger, Eric (Ginger) Schuster, Amy (Nicholas) Kouba, and many dear great-nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many wonderful supportive friends. Family and friends are invited to meet at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel in Caledonia on Saturday, March 23, 2019 for a prayer service at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Javier Guativa officiating. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000



4600 County Line Rd.

Racine , WI 53403

