Elizabeth "Betty" M. Mahoney(Nee: Chvilicek)

February 17, 1930 - August 22, 2019

RACINE - Elizabeth "Betty" M. Mahoney, age 89, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Racine, February 17, 1930, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Nee: Zalesak) Chvilicek. Her parents, their parents, and other relatives came to the U.S. from Czechoslovakia in the early 1900s. Betty was proud of her Czech heritage, and visited their homeland.

Betty was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1947". On February 24, 1949, she married Marlo F. Mahoney, who preceded her in death on August 12, 1981. Betty was employed in the retail business for over forty years with Food Queen, Zayre Corp. and Kohls Department Store. After retiring, Betty was a volunteer at the Racine Art Council, Police Department Mall office, Racine County Jail and Gateway radio reading service. She was also a poll worker for many years. Betty was a longtime member of St. Rita of Cascia Church, where she had been a greeter, parish welcomer, Christian Mother, and Lay Augustinian. In 2006, she was honored to attend the Lay Congress of Augustinians in Rome. Betty was an avid reader, art lover, traveler of the U.S. and many foreign countries. She enjoyed playing Bingo, and was a faithful fan of the Chicago Cubs. Her favorite times were those spent with her large and much loved family.

Betty is survived by three sons, three daughters and their families: Steve (Tess) Mahoney of Hawaii and their sons, Kyle Sundet, Justin (Shanna) Sundet and their son Connor. Lawrence and Linda Mahoney, Wauwatosa, daughters, Maureen Mahoney and her son Mack and Alison Mahoney (Jim Kennelly). Kevin (Bonnie) Mahoney, Winona, MN, their children Erin (Garrett) Bohannon and their children Bailey and Hudson, Patrick Mahoney, Annie (Andy) DeMeyer, daughter, Etta. Marla (Randall) Mich, Racine and their sons, Michael (Margaux) Mich and their sons Will and Ben, David (Sarah) Mich (expecting twins), Daniel Mich, and Scott Muzenski. Carole and Jim Boudreau, Racine and their children Andrea Boudreau and her children Bella and Dominic, Airman Jim Boudreau, and Craig Boudreau. Connie and Steve Smith and their sons Ryan Smith, Jacob Smith, Adam (Jenn) Smith and their children Taryn, Brayden, Christian and Lauren. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Willis Mahoney, niece Judy Theama, longtime friends, Linda Bushman and Sheryl Cassity, and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to Marlo and her parents, Betty was preceded in death by an infant sister, sister Mary Ann, brother-in-law, Lawrence Theama, and nephews Joseph and John Theama.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Tuesday at the church from 10:00 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Memorials to or have been suggested.

