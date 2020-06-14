Elizabeth ""Betty"" M. Vanderwerff

1925 - 2020

Elizabeth "Betty" M. Vanderwerff, 94, of Salem, met her Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born on October 19, 1925 to John and Mary Movrich in Ashland, Wisconsin, and adopted and loved by John and Jane Reesman in Waterford, Wisconsin. She attended St. Thomas Elementary School and Waterford High School. On April 3, 1948, she was united in Holy Matrimony to Leo Francis Vanderwerff at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford.

Betty was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brighton and was an active member of several senior groups. She loved to knit and crochet, providing hundreds of donations to several local organizations. She enjoyed her morning walks and time at Curves with local seniors for many years. She was an avid card player, loved her senior trips, her Milwaukee Brewers and loved and adored her family.

Left to cherish her memory are children Carol (Mark) Brogelman, David (Debbie) Vanderwerff, Peggi (Michael) Kennedy, Bob (Cheryl) Vanderwerff, Joanie (Paul) Beinecke, Mary (Santo) Sanfilippo, Jeanine (Bill) Steffenhagen and Lora (Rich) Epping,

grandchildren, Melissa Wold, Mike Vanderwerff, Jeff Vanderwerff, Ryan Kennedy, Matt Kennedy, Kristen McKelvie, Tim Vanderwerff, Randy Schmucker, Rory Schmucker, Amanda Thomas, Max Baysinger, Niki Steffenhagen, Kelsi Steffenhagen, Jordan Epping and Dylan Epping, along with many beloved great-grandchildren. Betty is further survived by sisters, Louise Billings, Katherine Krause and Angela Cvengros and brother, Marco Movrich. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo, son Tom, grandchildren Rob Bellinger and Riley Schmucker, great-granddaughter Rosè, brothers, John Robers, Don Reesman, most recently sister, Ann Bukowski, along with many siblings, in-laws and wonderful friends.

Special thanks to Aurora Health Center for the wonderful care of our mom. Also, a very special thank you to daughter-in-law, Debbie Vanderwerff, for your extraordinary love and care. You have been an angel to mom and the family.

Private Mass for Betty will take place at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church followed by burial at St. Francis Cemetery.

