Elizabeth Margaret(nee: Allen) Harris

March 19, 1923 - April 28th, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT - Elizabeth Margaret (nee: Allen) Harris was born to on life March 19, 1923 to John and Margaret (nee: Fergus) Allen of Racine, WI. She arrived in Glory April 28th, 2019.

She is survived by her children Joseph (Judy) Harris III, Margaret (Dan) Burrows, Elizabeth Martini, John Harris, and Rodney Harris.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Calvary Memorial Church (4001 Washington Ave. Racine, WI 53405.) on Friday, May 3rd for a visitation from 2-4 p.m. A service celebrating her life will follow at 4:00 p.m. Please see the full obituary on the funeral home's website.

