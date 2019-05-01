Elizabeth Margaret (nee: Allen) Harris (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calvary Memorial Church
4001 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Calvary Memorial Church
4001 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI
Obituary
Elizabeth Margaret(nee: Allen) Harris

March 19, 1923 - April 28th, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT - Elizabeth Margaret (nee: Allen) Harris was born to on life March 19, 1923 to John and Margaret (nee: Fergus) Allen of Racine, WI. She arrived in Glory April 28th, 2019.

She is survived by her children Joseph (Judy) Harris III, Margaret (Dan) Burrows, Elizabeth Martini, John Harris, and Rodney Harris.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Calvary Memorial Church (4001 Washington Ave. Racine, WI 53405.) on Friday, May 3rd for a visitation from 2-4 p.m. A service celebrating her life will follow at 4:00 p.m. Please see the full obituary on the funeral home's website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 1, 2019
