RACINE - Ellen Elizabeth Marani, age 71, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street. Friends and relatives may meet Tuesday at the church prior to the Mass 10:00 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or one's favorite charity have been suggested.

