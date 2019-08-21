Elmer M. Johnson

May 4, 1940 - August 18, 2019

RACINE - Elmer Morris Johnson, age 79, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Villa at Lincoln Park. He was born in Racine, May 4, 1940, son of the late Clarence and Emma (Nee:Waldron) Johnson.

Elmer graduated from Rochester High School "Class of 1958". It was at a New Years Eve Party that he met the love of his life, Judith Ann Zilke and they were married in Milwaukee June 2, 1962. Together they raised 4 children, William, Susan, Robert, and Timothy. Elmer was employed by J.I. Case Co for 32 years and after retirement assisted his best friend Jim Jensen at Quality Painting in Racine. He was active with several pool leagues thru the years and also enjoyed fishing, watching tractor pulls and rooting for his favorite Wisconsin teams, the Brewers, Badgers, Packers, and Racine Raiders. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Judith; children, William E. (Karen) Johnson Sr., Robert A. (Peggy) Johnson Sr., Timothy L. (Debbie) Johnson; grandchildren, Carla (Casey) Ziolkowski, William E. Johnson Jr., Raymond S. Johnson, Carley Emma Johnson, Cheyenne Johnson; great granddaughters, Gracelyn and Alice Ziolkowski; brother-in-law, James Zilke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Susan M. Krueger, grandchildren, Robert A. Johnson Jr., Alice Rose Johnson; and sister-in-law, Patricia Zilke.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday, August 25, 2019, 1-3 P.M. followed by a funeral service at 3 P.M.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hometown Hospice and Nick at the Villa nursing home for their loving and compassionate care.

