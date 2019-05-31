Elodia A. Carbajal

October 22, 1939 – May 28, 2019

RACINE – Elodia Amaya Carbajal, age 79; beloved wife of the late Juan Elizondo Carbajal and dear mother of Jose Juan (Bonita), Reynaldo (Mary), Maria Delia, Antonio (Ann) Carbajal and Victoria (Brian) Schultz; passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, May 28, 2019 at Parkview Gardens in the presence of her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 9:30 am in St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Avenue, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Interment will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 pm (Rosary recited at 7 pm) and in the church on Tuesday from 9:00 – 9:30 am. Memorials to St. Edward Parish or to the have been suggested.

