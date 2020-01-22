Elsie B. Shelton

KILLEEN, TEXAS - formely of Racine, WI- Elsie B. Shelton, age 69, transitioned from this earthly life to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Killeen, Texas.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 11:00am at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1123 Center St., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery.

Please see the funeral home website for her full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, Wi 53402

262-552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com