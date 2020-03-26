Emma Jean Turner (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Jean Turner.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
Send Flowers

Emma Jean Turner

November 11, 1931 – March 18, 2020

RACINE - Emma Jean Turner, 88, received the promise of eternal life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, 11:00am. The service will only be available via live stream. Viewing will be available via the live stream starting at 10:00am. Streaming information can be obtained from her obituary page starting Friday afternoon on the funeral home website, www.draeger-langendorf.com.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.