Emma Louise Johnson (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Louise Johnson.
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Obituary
Send Flowers

Emma "Emmy" Louise Johnson

July 26, 1932 - May 24, 2019

RACINE - Emma Louise (nee: Hansen) Johnson, 86, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Kenosha Estates.

She was born in Detroit, MI on July 26, 1932, the daughter of the late Jacob and Carrie (nee: Christensen) Hansen. Emmy graduated from William Horlick High School. On May 22, 1954, she was united in marriage to Russell Johnson. Emmy was a lifetime member of the United Methodist faith. She enjoyed genealogy, sewing, quilting, knitting, and gardening.

Surviving are her children, Karen (Glenn) Hickson, Heidi Johnson, and Mark Johnson; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, on March 20, 2010.

Emmy was laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park following a private ceremony.

Those wishing to remember Emmy in a special way may make memorials to Our Harmony Club, 2401 90th St, Sturtevant WI 53177, or a charity of one's choosing.

A special thank you to Aseracare Hospice for the compassionate care given to Emmy.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.