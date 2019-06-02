Emma "Emmy" Louise Johnson
July 26, 1932 - May 24, 2019
RACINE - Emma Louise (nee: Hansen) Johnson, 86, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Kenosha Estates.
She was born in Detroit, MI on July 26, 1932, the daughter of the late Jacob and Carrie (nee: Christensen) Hansen. Emmy graduated from William Horlick High School. On May 22, 1954, she was united in marriage to Russell Johnson. Emmy was a lifetime member of the United Methodist faith. She enjoyed genealogy, sewing, quilting, knitting, and gardening.
Surviving are her children, Karen (Glenn) Hickson, Heidi Johnson, and Mark Johnson; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, on March 20, 2010.
Emmy was laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park following a private ceremony.
Those wishing to remember Emmy in a special way may make memorials to Our Harmony Club, 2401 90th St, Sturtevant WI 53177, or a charity of one's choosing.
A special thank you to Aseracare Hospice for the compassionate care given to Emmy.
