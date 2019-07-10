Ennette M. Cotter
12/31/57 – 7/6/19
RACINE – Ennette M. Cotter, 61, passed away at her residence on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
A celebration of Ennette's life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, 6:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until the time of the service. Private entombment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Milwaukee. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
