Enrique Carreon-Herrera
1965 - 2020
Enrique Carreon-Herrera

April 10, 1965 - June 17, 2020

RACINE - Enrique Carreon-Herrera, age 55, passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020. Enrique was born in Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes on April 10, 1965, son of Jose Carreon and Victoria Herrera .

On August 14,1999, Enrique was united in marriage to Ana B Carreon in Waukegan. He has been employed with the Manheim Milwaukee Auto Auction for over twenty years. Enrique will be remembered for his great love for his family, especially his grandchildren.

Enrique will be dearly missed by his wife, Ana; children, Jorge Ortiz, Miguel Garcia, Andres Garcia, Maribel Hernandez, Zeila Garcia;17 grandchildren; Brothers, Pablo, Victor, Jose, Sergio; Sisters, Amelia, Paty and Nena; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Enrique's Life will be held at a future date.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
