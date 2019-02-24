Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Lawrence Smithback. View Sign

Eric Lawrence Smith back Eric Smithback (age 65) died peacefully at home of pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his family, on February 10, 2019. He will be deeply missed. Eric is survived by his wife, Martha Smithback, his children, Philip and Sara Smithback, his sister, Katrin (Denise Fort) Smithback, and many loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Dorothea (nee Gitzel) Smithback. Eric grew up in Racine, and lived many years in Chicago with his family, moving with his wife Martha to NJ in 2014 to be closer to his children. An enduring friend to many people, Eric was steadfast and loyal, concerned for the well-being of friends and family, with whom he shared his immense talent for fun. It is impossible to speak of Eric without mentioning his humor, which was often ironic, sometimes sardonic and always uniquely Eric. He was an ethical, compassionate and funny man who cherished the back and forth of conversation and debate. Eric loved adventure and was a world traveler who reveled in exploring different cultures, foods, wines and who was always up for an unexpected detour. During the 5 years between his diagnosis and death, he and Martha visited 5 continents, often with their children and friends. An avid outdoorsman, Eric relished every opportunity to experience nature. If you wish to donate in his memory, he would approve of The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) or any environmental advocacy group. Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 24, 2019

