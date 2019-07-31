Erica Huarota

Strouf Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1001 High Street
Racine, WI
53402
(262)-632-5101
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Emaus Lutheran Church
1925 Summit Avenue
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Emaus Lutheran Church
1925 Summit Avenue
Erica Huarota

Erica Huarota passed away peacefully on July 24,2019 while surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous fight with cancer. Funeral service for Erica will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Emaus Lutheran Church ( 1925 Summit Avenue) at 12 p.m.

The family will receive guests on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery on Highway 32.

Please see www.Strouf.com for the full obituary.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

262-632-5101
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 31, 2019
