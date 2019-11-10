Erik N. Mekhsian

August 3, 1985 - November 4, 2019

Erik N. Mekhsian, age 34 of Kenosha, died on Monday, November 4, 2019.

Born in Racine on August 3, 1985, he was the son of Arakel and Debra (Howarth) Mekhsian. He attended local schools and graduated from Washington Park High School, Class of 2003. He earned his associate degree from Gateway Technical College and was working on his bachelor's degree from UW Parkside. Erik earned numerous IT Certificates and Awards.

He was employed as an IT Specialist for Gateway Technical College for the past seven years.

Erik was multitalented; he taught himself to write and speak Japanese and studied Karate. He was an avid reader; especially interested in the history of religions. He had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing as well as traveling to Belize and Italy.

He is survived by his parents, Ara and Debra, maternal grandmother, Lorraine Howarth, Aunt Sherry Gertenbach, Aunt Salpi Todatlian and Uncle Harout (Maral) Mekhsian; cousins, Adam, Ryan, Greg and Jennifer Gertenbach.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Dana Mekhsian, Maternal Grandfather, LeRoy Howarth, Paternal Grandparents, Nishan and Baydzar Mekhsian and uncle Mark Gertenbach.

A gathering of relatives and friends in honor of Erik's life will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com