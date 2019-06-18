Erling William Wall(Earl)

June 22, 1923 - June 10, 2019

Erling William Wall (Earl), loving husband and father, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin on June 22, 1923 to John and Anna Wall. He was a proud Veteran of WWII serving with the military police and medical corps in the China/Burma/India theatre. Upon discharge in 1946 he was employed by the Burroughs Corp. as a field engineer until retirement. He married June Anne Jensen on December 30, 1949 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Erling is survived by his loving wife of 69 years June, and daughter Carol (Jeffery) Rinta, grandsons Jason Rinta, Jeremy (Lissa) Rinta and great-grandsons Parker and Gaverial as well as several loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughters Janet and Christine, brothers Alf, Rolf and Leroy (Sylvia) and sister Lillian Wall.

A Celebration of Life was previously held. Condolences may be sent to the Wall family at the Legacy House of Centennial Hills, 6310 North Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89149.

A special thank you to Visiting Angels, Legacy House and ProCare Hospice for their loving care of Erling.