Erma T. Matt

January 15, 1925 – August 9, 2019

RACINE - Mrs. Erma T. Matt (nee: Gandy), age 94, transitioned into a new life on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was the youngest child born January 15, 1925 in Waynesboro, Mississippi to Mrs. Cora Riley and Mr. Will Gandy. She was married to the love of her life for 65 years, James Thomas Matt, affectionately known as "Bubba", who predeceased her in 2006.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon with Rev. Richard L. Jones, Sr. officiating. Entombment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Repast / luncheon will follow. Viewing will be in the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 am – 12:00 noon.

