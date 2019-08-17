Erma T. Matt (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erma T. Matt.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Erma T. Matt

January 15, 1925 – August 9, 2019

RACINE - Mrs. Erma T. Matt (nee: Gandy), age 94, transitioned into a new life on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was the youngest child born January 15, 1925 in Waynesboro, Mississippi to Mrs. Cora Riley and Mr. Will Gandy. She was married to the love of her life for 65 years, James Thomas Matt, affectionately known as "Bubba", who predeceased her in 2006.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon with Rev. Richard L. Jones, Sr. officiating. Entombment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Repast / luncheon will follow. Viewing will be in the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 am – 12:00 noon.

Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.