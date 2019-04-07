Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Wayne Larrabee.

Ernest Wayne Larrabee

January 24, 1932 - April 6, 2019

RACINE _ Ernest Wayne Larrabee, 87, passed away at Ascension All Saints on April 6, 2019.

Ernest was born January 24, 1932, to the late Floyd and Esther (nee Small) Larrabee. Ernie was united in marriage to Connie Beaugrand in Dubuque, IA on June 20, 1949 where they celebrated 53 years of marriage together. She preceded him in death.

Ernest worked for many years for AMC, Chrysler as a Fork Lift Drive where he retired after 44 years. He was a member of the Racine Community Church of the Nazarene. Ernie enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Left to cherish Ernest memory is his son, Wayne (Cindy) Larrabee; daughter, Lori (Larry) Kowzlowski; daughter, Renee (Tim) Ahles; daughter, Sharon"Bird" (Terry) Petersen; son, Keith (Linda) Larrabee; son, Derek (Debra) Larrabee. As well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and two great-great granddaughters. Ernest was also proceed in death by his siblings.

Funeral Services will be held at Racine Community Church of the Nazarene, 8440 Spring Street, on Wednesday, April 10 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Rich Doering officiating. Committal services will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Ernest's nieces, Kathy and Lynn.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

262-634-3361