Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Counts Kasparek. View Sign

Esther Counts Kasparek July 1, 1927 - March 22, 2019 STURTEVANT – Esther Counts Kasparek, 91, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 after a long illness. She is a descendant of Johanas Kountz who, in 1752, settled with his family on a 350 acre land deeded from English King George II in the Crims Creek area of South Carolina’s Dutch Fork. The daughter of Lutheran Missionaries, Esther was born in Sanoyea, Liberia, Africa on July 1, 1927 where her parents were serving at the time. Educated at Tennessee, Virginia, and South Carolina schools, she was a graduate of Marion College, Marion, VA and earned an RN degree from Lankenau School of Nursing Philadelphia, PA. In Philadelphia, PA, on June 17, 1950 she was united in marriage with Frank Kasparek. In her lifetime, she was employed as a Registered Nurse at Fitzsimons Army Hospital, Denver, CO, The Sturtevant Clinic, and the Racine Medical Clinic from which she retired in 1985. A longtime member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, her activities included the Altar Care Committee, Quilters, and WELCA. She was also a member of the Lincoln Lutheran Auxiliary, Woman’s Missionary Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, The Hoy Audubon Society, and for many years she served as a Volunteer Naturalist at the Racine River Bend Nature Center. Esther, a Master Gardener, was a lifelong lover of nature, especially small birds and flowers. She and Frank also wrote a Counts Family History, a copy of which is on file at the University of South Carolina’s Caroliniana Library. She is preceded in death by her parents, The Rev. Paul M. and Bertha E. Counts; a sister, Miss Miriam E. Counts; a brother, Paul M. Counts Jr.; and her much loved son and daughter-in-law, George Paul and Donna Lynn Kasparek beside whom she will be laid to rest. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Frank; her daughters: Dr. Sue K. Goetz, DVM, MPH, of Bristol, WI, and Elizabeth (Mike) Phillips of Arpin, WI, Virginia Ruth (Mike) Kelley of Woodinville, WA; six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. A Private Memorial Service for Esther was held at Wilson Funeral Home. It was one of Esther’s last wishes that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund (P.O. Box 6, 135 Highway 85, Haralson, GA 30229), Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church Quilters, and/or Racine River Bend Nature Center. Online condolences may be shared at



Esther Counts Kasparek July 1, 1927 - March 22, 2019 STURTEVANT – Esther Counts Kasparek, 91, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 after a long illness. She is a descendant of Johanas Kountz who, in 1752, settled with his family on a 350 acre land deeded from English King George II in the Crims Creek area of South Carolina’s Dutch Fork. The daughter of Lutheran Missionaries, Esther was born in Sanoyea, Liberia, Africa on July 1, 1927 where her parents were serving at the time. Educated at Tennessee, Virginia, and South Carolina schools, she was a graduate of Marion College, Marion, VA and earned an RN degree from Lankenau School of Nursing Philadelphia, PA. In Philadelphia, PA, on June 17, 1950 she was united in marriage with Frank Kasparek. In her lifetime, she was employed as a Registered Nurse at Fitzsimons Army Hospital, Denver, CO, The Sturtevant Clinic, and the Racine Medical Clinic from which she retired in 1985. A longtime member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, her activities included the Altar Care Committee, Quilters, and WELCA. She was also a member of the Lincoln Lutheran Auxiliary, Woman’s Missionary Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, The Hoy Audubon Society, and for many years she served as a Volunteer Naturalist at the Racine River Bend Nature Center. Esther, a Master Gardener, was a lifelong lover of nature, especially small birds and flowers. She and Frank also wrote a Counts Family History, a copy of which is on file at the University of South Carolina’s Caroliniana Library. She is preceded in death by her parents, The Rev. Paul M. and Bertha E. Counts; a sister, Miss Miriam E. Counts; a brother, Paul M. Counts Jr.; and her much loved son and daughter-in-law, George Paul and Donna Lynn Kasparek beside whom she will be laid to rest. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Frank; her daughters: Dr. Sue K. Goetz, DVM, MPH, of Bristol, WI, and Elizabeth (Mike) Phillips of Arpin, WI, Virginia Ruth (Mike) Kelley of Woodinville, WA; six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. A Private Memorial Service for Esther was held at Wilson Funeral Home. It was one of Esther’s last wishes that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund (P.O. Box 6, 135 Highway 85, Haralson, GA 30229), Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church Quilters, and/or Racine River Bend Nature Center. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com . Wilson Funeral Home 1212 Lathrop Ave Racine, WI 53405 262-634-3361 Funeral Home Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine , WI 53405

(262) 634-3361 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close