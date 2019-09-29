Esther Rendon

MOUNT PLEASANT – Esther Rendon, 85, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A service remembering and honoring her life will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Please see the funeral home's website for a complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com