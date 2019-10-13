Ethel Janet "Jan" Hader

November 11, 1916 - October 8, 2019.

RACINE – Ethel Janet "Jan" Hader, 102, passed away at home with family on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Jan was born in Racine on November 11, 1916 to the late George and Ida (nee, Mickelson) Mahnke. On June 10, 1944, Jan married Charles "Cully" P. Hader at Epiphany Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on September 3, 1996. Jan worked at Wisconsin Natural Gas Company for over 31 years retiring in 1983. She was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. She volunteered for the American Red Cross and the Charles Wustum Museum of Fine Art. She enjoyed socializing with her friends, fine dining, poker, cribbage, watching the Green Bay Packers, and going to the Racine Theatre Guild. Here's to a life well lived!

Survivors include her daughters, Sheryl Lee May and Susan Kay (Paul G. Knodel) Hader-Knodel of Greenfield; granddaughter, Stephanie Lee May; and five step-grandchildren; and eleven step-great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held followed by entombment at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com