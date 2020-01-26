Eugene Henry Karczewski

DOVER - Eugene Henry Karczewski was born at home on February 10, 1926 to Helen (Fishman) and Sygmond Karczewski, in the town of Dover, WI. Spent his early years south of Kansasville, and then Lake Denoon, Muskego. He graduated from Rochester's Ag School "The Aggies." He enlisted into the Army Air Force in May of 1944 and went to Shepard Field, TX. From there to Harlington, TX for gunnery training, and then onto Tonopah, Nevada for crew training on a B24 bomber before going to Mt. Home, Idaho to fly patrol duty over the Pacific. He was the only soldier from his unit sent to Erding, Germany in November 1945. It was in Erding that Eugene met the love of his life, Hildegard Zeltman. Hildegard worked as an interpreter for the army and at night at the NCO club as a pianist. Eugene left Germany in September of 1946 to go home and work on his family farm. In October of 1948, Hildegard came to visit Eugene in the US and never went home. They were married on December 27, 1948 and have been married 71 years. Eugene and Hildegard raised 6 children and have 19 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Eugene is survived by the love of his life, Hildegard; children, Marlene Calies, Eugene Jr. (Judy), son-in-law, William Waldron, George (Debbie), Anita (James) Wollmer, and John; grandchildren, Jason (Jodie), Brandon (Rebecca), Adam, Alicia, and Adrienne Karczewski, Rebecca (Major Joshua) Reece, Benjamin (Beth), Nicole (Lenard) Friesma, Christopher (Ashley), and Matthew (Kelli) Waldron, Timothy (Rebecca) and Jessica Karczewski, Kristin, Melissa, Nicholas, and Alex Wollmer, Lauren, Kacie, and Jenna Karczewski; and 14 great-grandchildren; Also brothers, Elmer (Helen), Art; sister, Ernestine Ianello; sister-in-law, Barbara Karczewski and many nieces and nephews.

Eugene was preceded in death by parents; daughter, Linda Waldron; daughter-in-law, Kristin Karczewski; brothers, Edmond and Walter; brother-in-law, Anthony; sisters-in-law, Dorothy, Mary, and Shirley Karczewski; nieces, Sharon and Helen; and nephews, Patrick and Jamie.

Eugene started the Kansasville VFW Post #7924 in the early 1950's and was also a post commander. You could find him working many hours in their food stand at the County Fair, and then later in the beer tent. He served on the Kansasville Fire Department for many years. Eugene often talked about the great family, friends, and neighbors he had when their barn burned to the ground on the November 8, 1952. With their help he and his brother, Edmond, were up and milking in a new barn on February 18, 1953. His only debt was a Thank You barn dance! Eugene worked very hard. Eugene loved his wife, saying she as the best thing that came out of the war. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be held on February 1, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church - Dover, 23211 Church Road, Kansasville, WI from 9:30 am – 12:30 pm with Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 12:30 pm. Full military honors will follow Mass at church.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Mary's Church.

