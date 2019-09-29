Eugene M. Tennessen

May 29, 1944 - September 17, 2019

RACINE - Eugene M. "Gene" Tennessen, age 75, passed away on the evening of September 17, 2019. Eugene was born in Racine on May 29, 1944, son of James and Leona (nee: Fishnick) Tennessen.

Following graduation from Wm. Horlick High, Gene proudly joined and served in the United States Marine Corp. where he furthered his learning in mechanics. After which he moved his family to Portage where he owned and operated Tennessen Transmission Service for 26 years and retired in 1997. He was a member of the Portage Elks Lodge from 1982-1997. Following retirement, Gene moved back to Racine. His lifetime hobbies included photography, competing in stock car racing and demolition derbies, (with many wins), air boating, camping with family, riding his motorcycle and adding to his extensive model train setup.

Gene will be dearly missed by his daughters, Susan (Peter) Krueger of Neenah, Wendy Tennessen of Portage; his 2 granddaughters, Alyssa & Megan Krueger of Neenah; his mother, Leona Tennessen of Racine; sister, Caroll (John) Brodin of Brooklyn Center, MN; sister-in-law, Linda Tennessen; a niece & 2 nephews; other relatives and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his father, James, brother, Paul and grandparents.

Funeral home services include Full Military Honors on Saturday October 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. and visitations on Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Fisher House and Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee to whom the family expresses great appreciation to all who provided skilled and compassionate care for Gene as well as Grace Hospice of West Allis.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com