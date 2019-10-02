Eugene M. Tennessen

May 29, 1944 - September 17, 2019

RACINE - Eugene M. "Gene" Tennessen, age 75, passed away on the evening of September 17, 2019.

Funeral home services include Full Military Honors on Saturday October 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. and visitations on Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Fisher House and Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee to whom the family expresses great appreciation to all who provided skilled and compassionate care for Gene as well as Grace Hospice of West Allis.

