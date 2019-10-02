Eugene M. Tennessen (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Eugene M. Tennessen

May 29, 1944 - September 17, 2019

RACINE - Eugene M. "Gene" Tennessen, age 75, passed away on the evening of September 17, 2019.

Funeral home services include Full Military Honors on Saturday October 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. and visitations on Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Fisher House and Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee to whom the family expresses great appreciation to all who provided skilled and compassionate care for Gene as well as Grace Hospice of West Allis.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 2, 2019
