Eugene Modesti Sr.

September 8, 1931 - March 28, 2019

RACINE - On March 28, 2019 Eugene Modesti Sr. was brought to his eternal life at the age of 87 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Racine on September 8, 1931 to Profilio and Rose Modesti. Eugene graduated from Wm. Horlick High School in 1949 and was united in marriage to the love of his life Minnie (Anzalone) Modesti on August 30, 1950. They celebrated a happy life together for 68 years. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and a longtime member of the Roma Lodge.

Eugene was a very ambitious man with many great accomplishments. Eugene was a prominent business man. He graduated from the Realtors Institute, then founded Modesti Realty Inc. in 1970 as Broker Owner/Appraiser. He held the Special Designations of Certified Residential Specialist and was awarded Emeritus Status by the Council of Residential Specialist and GRI designation. He was a Rental Weatherization Inspector through the Department of Commerce. Eugene was a member of the Board of Realtors since 1970 and served as President of the Board from 1994-1995. He served on every Racine Board Committee and was on the Board of Directors in various positions. He received the Individual Fair Housing Award for the State of Wisconsin from the Wisconsin Fair Housing Network and was the founder of the Racine Housing Coalition. In 1997 Eugene received Realtor of the Year Award as well as Special Recognition Award. He was a great mentor to his children and grandchildren, and they continue his legacy of Modesti Realty Inc. in the new location he purchased for them. Eugene also had a love for golf and a passion for running. He ran numerous races including 3 Marathons. He continued running into his 80's. Eugene took great pride in his appearance and was dapper dresser. In his honor on Friday his family will be sporting his neck ties. Above all Eugene was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Eugene is survived by his wife Minnie, and their three children, Rose Ann (Bye) Zickus, Eugene Jr. (Kelly) Modesti, Katherine (Patrick) Neis; their six grandchildren Carrie (Shane) Conner, Sarah (Lou) Gillmore, Danielle (Eric) Scott, Nicole (Jeff) Kimpel, Michael Modesti (Kerah Miller) and Karly Modesti; their ten great grandchildren Hope, Hannah, Max, and Chase Conner, Everett and Kolette, and baby Gillmore, Lucas and Theo Scott, and Samuel Kimpel; also survived by his sister, Rose Marie Domanico; sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Dave) Porcaro; many, cousins, nieces and nephews and dear friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents Profillio and Rose Modesti; a brother Alex (Shirley) Modesti; a sister Aloida (Stanley) Porcaro; brother in law, Charles Domanico; and granddaughter Gina Marie.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4th at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Members of Roma Lodge will hold a service at 10:30 a.m. followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Mark Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to the family for a memorial to be established have been suggested.

We want to thank Dr. Robert Gullberg and Compassionate Care Hospice for all of their support. A special thank you to Eugene's nurse Linda, social worker Ali, and hospice team Kaitlyn, Sarah and Rev. John for helping us in these final months. We also want to thank Marek Wabol who was his caregiver and gave him compassionate care for the last 5 months so we could keep him home.

