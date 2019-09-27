Eugene Robert Cook

June 18, 1959 - September 24, 2019

RACINE – Eugene Robert Cook, 60, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Gene was born in Racine on June 18, 1959 to Thomas and Joyce (nee, Maysian) Cook. On October 7, 1993, Gene married the former Brenda Lui. He had been employed by Great Northern Corp. Gene loved sports, good music, and golfing but most of all he loved his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Cook; daughters, Ashley Cook, Lindsey Cook and Chelsea Cook; grandchildren, Matthew and Dominic Garbo, Colton Jensen and Landon Cook; his mother, Joyce Cook; brother, Jim (Christina) Cook; and his nieces and nephews, Nikki Cook, Robin Cook, Josh Cook, Aaron Cook, Abby Cook, Cristofer and Cristina. Gene is further survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barbara (David) Osborne, Colleen Borchardt and Roman (Jacci) Jossart; and special friends, Randy Schultz, Tony Coey, Dan Dumont, Bill Schemmel and Jon Welfel. He was preceded in death by his father; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Ilene Cook and brother-in-law, Randy Borchardt; including his aunts, uncles and cousins.

In keeping with Gene's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held.

Special thanks to the Hospice team who took such good care of Gene.

