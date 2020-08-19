1/1
Eugene S. Sorenson
1927 - 2020
Eugene S. Sorenson

May 22, 1927 - August 12, 2020

RACINE – Eugene Spencer Sorenson, 93, received the promise of eternal life on August 12, 2020. He was born in Racine on May 22, 1927, son of the late Ned and Esther (Née: Rasmussen) Sorenson.

Eugene was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Delores Valeria Borkowski, on November 19, 1949. Delores preceded him in death on June 8, 2015.

Eugene proudly and faithfully served his country as a United States Army MP during World War II. Eugene was a man of simple needs and was proud of his service to his country. Eugene loved his family tremendously and will be dearly missed.

Eugene leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Cyndy (Bill) Hetland, Debbie (Linus) Heydon, Ned (Peggy) Sorenson; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents and wife, Eugene is preceded in death by his son, Randy Sorenson.

In accordance with Eugene's wishes, services will be private. He will be interred at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. The family would like to suggest memorials to VFW Post 1391 or your local veterans.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt "Thank You" to Lindsey and the staff at Home Harbor for the care given to Eugene. The family would also like to thank Eugene's granddaughter and husband, Megan and Ross, for the nursing care they were able to provide their grandfather during this difficult time.

Published in Journal Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
