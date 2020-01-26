Eugene V. Hall

September 12, 1932 - January 19, 2020

RACINE - Eugene V. Hall, age 87, left this world Sunday, January 19, 2020 and is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born in Racine, September 12, 1932, son of the late Wilfred and Geraldine (Nee: Brucker) Hall.

He proudly served in the United States Army in France. On August 4, 1960, he was united in marriage to Mercedes Gonzalez in Madrid, Spain. Eugene was employed by American Motors Corporation, Chrysler Corporation for thirty years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Grace Church. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family at his Green Lake cottage. Above all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with his whole heart and his life mission was to glorify Jesus.

Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-nine years, Mercedes; his children, Christina (Thomas) Tajnai of Grayslake, Jacqueline (Michael) Tajnai of Racine, Jennifer (Marcus) Poppler of Racine; his grandchildren, David, Kristen and Caroline Tajnai, Lauren (Adam) Lewis, Sophia Tajnai, Elliot, Alex, Joseph, and Levi Poppler; nephews, Patrick (Joan) Appleget, David Appleget, Mark (Kim) Appleget; extended family, Ricky Nelson and Marcia Nelson; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Benicek who passed on the same date in 2004, and his brother Marshall Nelson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00 am until 9:45 am.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Hospice Alliance for all of their loving and compassionate care.

