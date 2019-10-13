Eugenia Dorothy Nyberg

August 8, 1934 - October 10, 2019

RACINE – Eugenia Dorothy Nyberg, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Ridgewood Care Center.

Eugenia was born on August 8, 1934, to the late Frank and Dorothy (nee: Powell) Walczak in Ashland, WI. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Nyberg on February 21, 1959, at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Ashland, WI. They were married for 41 years until Kenneth's passing in September of 2000.

Eugenia graduated high school from DePadua in Ashland, class of 1952. She graduated salutatorian of her class. When she was younger, Eugenia enjoyed square dancing. Some other hobbies of hers included: watching TV, reading books, cooking, and baking. At one time, Eugenia was a tutor at Johnson School in Racine.

Left to cherish Eugenia's memory is her son, Robert Nyberg; brother, Edward Walczak of Medford, WI; sister, Pat Walczak of Ashland, WI; niece/goddaughter, Kathy (Norb) Wesoloski; sister-in-law, Lois (James) Dragon; brother-in-law, Brian (Marcie) Nyberg of Seattle, WA; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Eugenia is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; sister, Grace Walczak; uncle, John Powell; sister-in-law, Carol Walczak; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Margaret Nyberg.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Eugenia on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 4 pm until 7 pm at the Wilson Funeral Home. A prayer service will take place during the visitation on Tuesday at 6 pm. A funeral mass for Eugenia will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 10 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Ashland, WI. Visitation will be held at the church in Ashland from 9:30 am until the time of service. Eugenia's final resting place will be next to her husband, Kenneth, in Ashland. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ridgewood Care Center and Hospice Alliance for their care for Eugenia.

