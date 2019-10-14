Eugenia Dorothy Nyberg

August 8, 1934 - October 10, 2019

RACINE – Eugenia Dorothy Nyberg, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Ridgewood Care Center.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Eugenia on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 4 pm until 7 pm at the Wilson Funeral Home. A prayer service will take place during the visitation on Tuesday at 6 pm. A funeral mass for Eugenia will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 10 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Ashland, WI.

Visitation will be held at the church in Ashland from 9:30 am until the time of service. Eugenia's final resting place will be next to her husband, Kenneth, in Ashland. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361