Sister Eugenia Kaster (1927 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Eugenia Kaster.
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Siena Center Chapel
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Siena Center Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Siena Center Chapel
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sister Eugenia Kaster, O.P.

August 31, 1927 - January 8, 2020

RACINE - Sister Eugenia Kaster, O.P., 92, passed away at Siena Center, Racine on Wednesday January 8, 2020.

Visitation will be in the Siena Center Chapel on Monday January 13 beginning at 9:00 am with a Remembering Service at 9:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.