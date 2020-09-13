Eunice M. Smith

1932 - 2020

Eunice M. Smith, 87, recently of Medford, WI (formerly of Kansasville) passed away on Thursday, September 3 with her family by her side.

Eunice was born on September 14, 1932 in Shawano County, the daughter of Charlie and Edna Whittaker (nee: Koeppen). She was married to the late Victor C. Smith and went on to have seven children.

She is survived by all of her children, Charlene Doyle of Medford, Charlie Smith (Sharon McNamara) of Kansasville, Victor Smith (Denise Skarzynski) of Kansasville, Randy (Doreen) Smith of Kingsford, MI, Scott (Faye) Smith of Yorkville, Tracy (Richard) Torres of Union Grove, Jeff Smith (Laura Reimer) of Kansasville, and her dog Little Bit. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and another great-grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, son-in-law Pat Doyle, and other extended family.

A special thanks to the staff at Ascension-Union Grove and Medford's Aspirus emergency room and hospital.

Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake are serving the family. To sign an online guest book and view the complete obituary, please visit www.hemerfuneralservice.com. Tributes may be made in her honor to the American Lung Association or Wisconsin Humane Society.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.