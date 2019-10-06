Eva M. Sorenson

May 1, 1924 - September 29, 2019

RACINE - Eva Mae "Eve" Sorenson, 95, received the Lord's call to return home on Sunday September 29, 2019. She was born in Racine on May 1, 1924 the daughter of the late Soren and Eva (nee: Von Gonten) Sorenson. Eve was a graduate of Washington Park High School and attended Lawrence College before electing to attend St. Luke's School of Nursing in Chicago (now known as Rush College of Nursing) to become a Registered Nurse "Class of 1947". Eve worked as a registered nurse, last working for S.C. Johnson and retiring from there after many years of dedicated service. She was a life member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church, which her mother was a founding member. Eve was an avid traveler, golfer and tennis player all of which she enjoyed with her many close friends.

Eve is survived by her close relatives; Sharon (Bob) Ensweiler, Karen (Ronald) Celesnik, Gary Davis and her wonderful long-time friend Marge Sweet.

Eve was preceded in death by her parents, brother James, step-mother Ruth (nee: Allen) Sorenson, cousin Shirley Foster, many aunts and uncles and her life-long friends, Irving and Shirley Christensen.

Funeral services honoring Eve's life will be held at Holy Communion Lutheran Church 2000 West 6th Street on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at church from 10 a.m. until time of service.

She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park after service.

Eve's family would like to take this opportunity to express their profound gratitude to the Wente Home Health Management caregivers for their many years of compassionate care. We would especially like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Lenay Mattner and Mary Jo Haluska who lovingly supported Eve through-out her long journey.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Eve in a special way may direct memorials to Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

