Evelyn A. Powell

Guest Book
  • "Evelyn's Delco Electronics family of friends & coworkers..."
    - Christine Cavallaro
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Wayman AME Church
424 North Memorial Drive
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:15 AM
Wayman AME Church
424 North Memorial Drive
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Wayman AME Church
(424 North Memorial Drive
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Evelyn A. Powell

RACINE – Evelyn A. Powell, 87, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Wayman AME Church (424 North Memorial Drive) on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for the celebration of her life and Homegoing. Her interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. There will be a visitation in the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. -11 a.m. There will also be an Eastern Star service at 10:15 a.m.

Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.