Evelyn G. Dzurick

March 18, 1924 - August 30, 2019

RACINE - Evelyn Gertrude Dzurick (nee Shepherd), 95, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.

Evelyn was born March 18, 1924 in Peshtigo, WI, the daughter of Harold & Betty (nee Champagne) Shepherd. Evelyn married George Dzurick in November 1944 and moved to Racine. Evelyn & George operated a small farm in Union Grove. Evelyn began working at Callen's restaurant, then Southern Wisconsin Colony. In the mid-1960s Evelyn and George returned to Racine where Evelyn worked at Medical Engineering, McGraw-Edison and then bought Pottery by Jean. Evelyn was a talented, creative artist who created paper flowers, pen & ink drawings, paintings, ceramics & porcelain. Many family and friends have her creations to treasure. Evelyn enjoyed her family and friends and used every opportunity she could to spend time with them. Evelyn was active in many organizations pursuing the activities she was interested in. Evelyn loved to travel having visited Hawaii, Mexico, California, New Orleans, Las Vegas and Tucson. Evelyn also was an avid bingo player.

She is preceded in death by her husband George, parents, several brothers and sisters and son James.

Evelyn is survived by brothers, David & Rodney and sister, Darlene. Evelyn is also survived by children, David (Rita), Lynn Dzurick, Donald (Karen), Carol Aude (Gilman) & Joseph (Tammy); plus eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Visitation and a memorial service will be held from 3:00pm to 4:30pm on Saturday, September 7th at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI. Pastor Ralph "DOC" Scherer will deliver the memorial service at 4:30pm. A private burial ceremony will be held later.

Evelyn's family wishes to thank the staff at Home Harbor for the care and concern they had during her six years living there. Also, thank you to the staff at The Villa at Lincoln Park for their loving care in mom's final days.

