Evelyn G. Dzurick
March 18, 1924 - August 30, 2019
RACINE - Evelyn Gertrude Dzurick (nee Shepherd), 95, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Visitation and a memorial service will be held from 3:00pm to 4:30pm on Saturday, September 7th at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI. Pastor Ralph "DOC" Scherer will deliver the memorial service at 4:30pm. A private burial ceremony will be held later.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com