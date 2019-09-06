Evelyn G. Dzurick (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:30 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Evelyn G. Dzurick

March 18, 1924 - August 30, 2019

RACINE - Evelyn Gertrude Dzurick (nee Shepherd), 95, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.

Visitation and a memorial service will be held from 3:00pm to 4:30pm on Saturday, September 7th at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI. Pastor Ralph "DOC" Scherer will deliver the memorial service at 4:30pm. A private burial ceremony will be held later.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 6, 2019
