Evelyn Jean (Nee: Kelly) Fell

July 20, 1926 - September 30, 2020

Evelyn Jean (nee: Kelly) Fell, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30th, at Oak Park Place Burlington. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Clarence "Junie" Fell and precious sons Jimmy, and Kenny Fell. The sadness she experienced in the tragic loss of her two sons in 1951 and 1959 shaped the remainder of her life. She and Junie persevered amid sadness to enjoy many years of camping and traveling throughout the United States with son, Larry.

She was born in Mystic, Iowa on July 20th, 1926 to the late James J. Kelly and Magdalene Mary (nee: Lewis) Kelly. On April 14, 1945, while a senior in high school, she married Junie before he was redeployed in the service. While in Mystic, she was an organist and soloist for the Methodist Church. She even "cut" a 78 record of one of her solos. She was also active in the legendary Iowa girls' basketball program. After her graduation from high school, she moved to Burlington to wait for Junie's return and to make their home. Evelyn's strengths were her caring nature, sense of humor, persistence, and her organizational skills. She was an avid WIsconsin sports fan. You couldn't tear her away from a Badger, Brewers, Packers, or Bucks game. She also loved watching Larry, Adam, and Tyler participate in a variety of sports and cheering on the volleyball teams that Larry coached. Evelyn was also a member of Eastern Star and Sweet Adelines.

Family always came first in her life...they were her everything. Left with sweet memories are Larry (Susan) Fell of Burlington; grandsons Adam (Kerri) Fell and Tyler Fell, Denver, CO; great-grandson, Leo Mack; and several grandpets. In addition to Junie, Jimmy, and Kenny, she was greeted in heaven by her parents, two sisters Mary Ann Walbrandt and Kathryn Ruth Kelly, and four brothers; Raymond Kelly, Willard 'Wid' Kelly, Leighton Kelly, and John J. Kelly. She is further survived by her special friends; Sally Rubach and Kay Weithaus, and Rosa Villa, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Evelyn didn't want to leave her precious family, but she heard Junie, Jimmy, and Kenny calling and she willingly said, "I am ready". May they rest in peace "Together Forever".

As per Evelyn's wishes, a simple graveside service will take place on Tuesday, October 6th, at 11AM at the Burlington Cemetery, 701 Browns Lake Dr. Burlington WI 53105. With an abundance of caution in mind, masks and social distancing are requested.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Evelyn, please pay forward a kind deed to someone in need.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the caring and compassionate staffs at Oak Park Place, Burlington and Kindred Hospice.

