Evelyn S. Torres
1948 - 2020
Evelyn S. Torres

November 5, 1948 - July 19, 2020

Evelyn Susanna Torres, (nee: Dobrenz), 71 passed away on Sunday July 19, 2020.

Evelyn was born in Racine, WI on November 5, 1948. She attended Racine Lutheran High School "class of 1966" and started working at J.I. Case Company for 4 1/2 years before working at Modine Manufacturing where she worked for 20 years before retirement.

Evelyn married her husband David in 1968, and they were blessed with 52 years of marriage and adventures together. Evelyn and her husband both retired and moved to Texas where they enjoyed many years together and enjoyed the views of nature from their home. She always loved the outdoors, nature and traveling with her husband and family.

Evelyn is and always will be a beloved wife and mother. She was kind yet protective of those she loved and is unforgettable to anyone who had the privilege to meet her. Her absence will be felt for some time and she has left a deep imprint on our hearts and lives. She would want us to remember and celebrate her life and memories together.

She is preceded in death by her parents Reinhold and Fern Dobrenz, and her beloved sister Katherine Marie Lunow (nee: Dobrenz). She is survived by her husband David Torres, son Brian Torres and daughter Denise Torres.

The family will lay her to rest in a private ceremony at Country Haven Cemetery at 5501 5 Mile Road in Racine, WI.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
