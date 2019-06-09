Everett L. Sartain

RACINE - Everett Lloyd Sartain, longtime Racine resident, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Visiting Nurse Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He is now at peace.

Everett was born in Chicago, Illinois to Lloyd Sartain and Pearl (Schichner) Sartain on January 21, 1927. He graduated from Bowen High School in January of 1945. He joined the Army and was fast-tracked to Sergeant, serving as a military policeman and in the Military Intelligence Service at Fort Hunt in Alexandria, Virginia. After his service, he attended Purdue University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He continued his education, completing a Master's Degree at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. During his time as a graduate student, he met Delores Helen Matalin who became his beloved wife on August 15, 1953.

After graduation, Everett moved to Racine, Wisconsin, where he worked at Modine Manufacturing Company for 37 years, specializing in heat transfer. Along the way, he developed a patent for a greenhouse heater and made many lifelong friends. Everett had three children whom he loved with all his joyful heart. He participated in Indian Guides, Pinewood Derbys, assisted with homework, took family trips, and constructed a train set and miniature village around the Christmas tree each year. He could reliably be found on a golf course every Saturday morning and was passionate about the sport throughout his life. He loved steak, and once broke his shoulder grilling outside during a Wisconsin blizzard. He also enjoyed fishing, especially up north in the Land 'O Lakes area. Everett was a jubilant piano player and an enthusiastic dancer, the life of every party. He completed two crossword puzzles a day in his retirement, and found pleasure in reading books, from mysteries to history to literary novels. He could fix anything around the house.

Everett was a longtime member of the North Pointe United Methodist Church.

He will be profoundly missed by his wife, Delores; his son, Dr. William Sartain, of Milford, Ohio; his daughter Susan (Mark) Gusho of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren Michael Sartain, Hannah Miner, Kasey Gusho, Kelsey Gusho, Shelby Gusho, and Brittany (Craig) Wohlfeil; great-grandchildren Jack Voboril and Violet Wohlfeil; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents,Lloyd and Pearl Sartain, brother, Marvin Sartain, and sister-in-law ,Doreen Sartain, Everett was preceded in death by his beloved son David Lloyd Sartain in 1988.

A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie Street. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service at 9:30 until time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Evans Scholars Foundation (Evans Scholars Foundation, 1 Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029, or on line at wgaesf.org), to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (starsandstripeshonorflight.orgonate), or to North Pointe United Methodist Church (3825 Erie St., Racine, WI 53402 northpointeracine.org).

A special thank you to the extraordinary caregivers at the Visiting Nurse Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for their compassionate and loving care.

