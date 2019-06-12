Everett L. Sartain

RACINE - Everett Lloyd Sartain, longtime Racine resident, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Visiting Nurse Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He is now at peace.

A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie Street. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service at 9:30 until time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Evans Scholars Foundation (Evans Scholars Foundation, 1 Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029, or on line at wgaesf.org), to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (starsandstripeshonorflight.orgonate), or to North Pointe United Methodist Church (3825 Erie St., Racine, WI 53402 northpointeracine.org).

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com