Everett L. Sartain (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "He was a great next door neighbor as well. My condolences..."
    - Scott Wismans
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
  • "Our condolences to the family. May God fulfill his promise..."
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Ann£
  • "Our heartfelt condolences for your loss. May the love and..."
    - G & J
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
North Pointe United Methodist Church
3825 Erie Street
Racine, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
North Pointe United Methodist Church
3825 Erie Street
Racine, WI
Obituary
Everett L. Sartain

RACINE - Everett Lloyd Sartain, longtime Racine resident, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Visiting Nurse Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He is now at peace.

A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie Street. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service at 9:30 until time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Evans Scholars Foundation (Evans Scholars Foundation, 1 Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029, or on line at wgaesf.org), to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (starsandstripeshonorflight.orgonate), or to North Pointe United Methodist Church (3825 Erie St., Racine, WI 53402 northpointeracine.org).

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on June 12, 2019
