Everette V. Montgomery "Zeke"

February 23, 1940 - May 18, 2019

RACINE - Everette V. Montgomery affectionately known as "Zeke" age 79, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center surrounded by his family.

He was born in Memphis, TN, February 23, 1940, son of the late Samuel and Mattie (Nee: Watson) Montgomery.

On May 25, 1985 he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Williams. Everette was employed for fourteen years at J.I. Case Company. He was a longtime dedicated member of Greater St. Luke's Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Joseph Pipes. His passions included; bowling, softball, barbequing and fishing. Most of all Everette cherished time spent with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and dedicated wife of thirty-three years, Elizabeth; his sons, Barron (Susan) Montgomery, Cedric (Wanda) Montgomery, Tony Montgomery, Derek Claybrook, Dejuan Barker. Daughter, LaSherrian Davis; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brothers, Curtis (Joanne) Montgomery and Elton Montgomery. Sister, Gwendolyn Gross. Brother-in-law, Emmitt (Winnie) McGhee Jr. Sister-in-law, Mary McGhee and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, too numerous to mention and the Greater St. Luke's Church Family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law Emmitt McGhee Sr. (Rosalie McGhee-Stovall) and Eugene Stovall, brother Raymond Montgomery, brother-in-laws; Willie, Arlee, and J.T. McGhee.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, 10:30 am at New Omega Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Avenue, with Rev. Joseph Pipes officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am.

