Faith A. Schoen

October 24, 1946 - August 21, 2020

Faith Ann Schoen, age 73 of Caledonia, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee.

Faith was born on October 24, 1946 in Marinette, WI, daughter of the late Edmund D. and Mildred M. (Nee: Huber) Zeratsky. She was educated in the schools of Marinette.

On March 2, 1966, she was united in marriage to her soulmate, Lloyd E. Schoen Jr. in the Racine County Courthouse before Lloyd's deployment to Vietnam. While Lloyd served our country, Faith lived with his parents.

Faith was a very talented cook and crafter; she made many homecoming/prom dresses for Stacy and Toni; Faith made many adorable, custom dresses for her granddaughter Ally. She enjoyed looking at cookbooks, food magazines and watching the food network. Family dinners were important to Faith, always making sure that family favorites were on the menu. She especially enjoyed hosting for the holidays and special occasions, always making them memorable. She loved to be home. Some of her favorite pastime was watching the wildlife that visited their backyard from turkeys to deer to various types of birds; she had a special liking for hummingbirds, like her mother. Faith was a homemaker through her daughter's school years, then worked for and retired from Milwaukee County after 15 years of service.

Faith was diagnosed with diabetes at age forty-five. After being on dialysis for nearly seven years, she received a call for a kidney transplant. The transplant took place on February 9th 2013. Faith was strong and brave, enduring several years of medical challenges. Lloyd was devoted in the daily care of Faith with unwavering support and encouragement throughout her journey.

Faith is survived by her loving husband Lloyd, her daughters; Stacy M. Schoen, Toni L. Schoen, granddaughter; Alexandria L. Carter, grandson-in-law; Allan Carter, and her sister; Karen M. (Reggie) Zeratsky-Neal.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center Transplant Services -Abdominal Transplant Program; 2900 W Oklahoma Ave., 5th Floor Galleria Milwaukee, WI 53215.

"Make everyday count"

