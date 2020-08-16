1/1
Fernando Amaya
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fernando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Fernando Amaya

June 21, 1962 – August 3, 2020

RACINE – Fernando Amaya, age 58, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded with the love of his brothers & sisters, on Monday August 3, 2020.

Fernando was born in Racine on June 21, 1962 to the late Juan Garcia Amaya, Sr. & Guadalupe Perales Amaya. He was a 1981 graduate of Washington Park High School. During his working career, Fernando was employed by JI Case, Pick-n-Save & BRP, from where he retired as a Team Leader.

Among his interests, Fernando played tournament softball for many years; loved to cook – especially mastering the "Nando Burger", chili, & chicken enchiladas. He enjoyed watching boxing with his dad and brothers. He was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan. Above all, Fernando loved being together with his entire family.

Surviving are his devoted brothers & sisters, Juan Amaya Jr., Sabina (Rick) Barina, Stella Amaya, Stephanie (John) Muñoz, Sabino (JoAnne) Amaya, Ruben (Angela) Amaya, Raul Amaya and Carlos (Laura) Amaya; children Eric (Stacy) Ortiz, Krista, Selena, and Alaina, four grandchildren newest grandson "little Fernando"; uncle, Pablo (Eve) Amaya; aunt, Estefana Rodriguez; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Special thanks to his Pick-n-Save and BRP families especially Miguel, Chomps, Pedro and Eric; Dr. Fernando Santos Pinhero, Dr. Chowdhury and staff, Dr. Cody Nelson, Ascension Hospice Nurse Julie, Home Instead caregivers Tammy, Penny, Jose, Carol, Latonga, Shawn, and both Dianes.

Fernando was greeted in heaven with the open arms of his parents Juan & Guadelupe.

Private services were held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Ronald Gramza officiating. In memory of Fernando, offer a helping hand to someone in need.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Service
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved