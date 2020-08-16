Fernando Amaya

June 21, 1962 – August 3, 2020

RACINE – Fernando Amaya, age 58, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded with the love of his brothers & sisters, on Monday August 3, 2020.

Fernando was born in Racine on June 21, 1962 to the late Juan Garcia Amaya, Sr. & Guadalupe Perales Amaya. He was a 1981 graduate of Washington Park High School. During his working career, Fernando was employed by JI Case, Pick-n-Save & BRP, from where he retired as a Team Leader.

Among his interests, Fernando played tournament softball for many years; loved to cook – especially mastering the "Nando Burger", chili, & chicken enchiladas. He enjoyed watching boxing with his dad and brothers. He was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan. Above all, Fernando loved being together with his entire family.

Surviving are his devoted brothers & sisters, Juan Amaya Jr., Sabina (Rick) Barina, Stella Amaya, Stephanie (John) Muñoz, Sabino (JoAnne) Amaya, Ruben (Angela) Amaya, Raul Amaya and Carlos (Laura) Amaya; children Eric (Stacy) Ortiz, Krista, Selena, and Alaina, four grandchildren newest grandson "little Fernando"; uncle, Pablo (Eve) Amaya; aunt, Estefana Rodriguez; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Special thanks to his Pick-n-Save and BRP families especially Miguel, Chomps, Pedro and Eric; Dr. Fernando Santos Pinhero, Dr. Chowdhury and staff, Dr. Cody Nelson, Ascension Hospice Nurse Julie, Home Instead caregivers Tammy, Penny, Jose, Carol, Latonga, Shawn, and both Dianes.

Fernando was greeted in heaven with the open arms of his parents Juan & Guadelupe.

Private services were held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Ronald Gramza officiating. In memory of Fernando, offer a helping hand to someone in need.

