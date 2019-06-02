Florence I. Snamiske(Nee: Wrezinski)

March 9, 1927 - May 22, 2019

RACINE - Florence Irene Snamiske, age 92, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Shorelight, Ascension Living.

She was born in Wisconsin Dells, WI, March 9, 1927, daughter of the late Paul and Irene (nee: Evans) Wrezinski. On May 29, 1945 she was united in marriage to John Snamiske who preceded her in death September 22,1973. Florence was employed with Trinity Hospital, Cudahy, WI for twenty years, retiring March of 1989. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening , but most of all her trips to Hawaii with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Susan (David) Delaney of Ottumwa, IA, George (Gail) Snamiske of Racine; her grandchildren, Lisa (Kurt) Ignasiak of Racine, Michelle Catlett of Cedar Rapids, IA, John Snamiske of Madison, and Steve Delaney of Davenport, IA; her four great grandchildren Nicholas, Abigail, and Kate Ignasiak, and Ashton Catlett.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, George and Bernard Wrezinski, and her sister Bernda Stevens.

Family members will meet at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek, WI for the service and entombment at 12:00 noon on June 11th.

