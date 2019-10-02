Florence M. SwiatekNee: Dellary

April 30, 1927 - September 29, 2019

RACINE - Florence M. Swiatek, age 92, passed away on Sunday September 29, 2019. Florence was born in Grandblanc, MI on April 30, 1927, daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth (nee: Dunn) Dellary.

She was united in marriage to the late Edward J. Swiatek on January 12, 1946. Edward preceded her in death on January 23, 1991. Florence was employed at Goldblatts department store for 25 years and Kohls department store for 20 years. She was a longtime member of St. Richard Catholic Church and a member of the Ladies Altar Society. In her spare time, Florence enjoyed exercising at Curves and loved her time golfing with her son Neil.

She will be dearly missed by her three sons, Edward (Linda) Swiatek of Texas, Harry (Kathy) Swiatek, and Neil Swiatek of Racine; granddaughters, Tracy Swiatek, Heather (Dennis) Frisbee, and Gretchen Swiatek; great grandchildren, Nathan, Tyler and Lauren; dear niece, Sharon Melik; other nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Florence was also preceded in death by her brother Walter (Marion) Delray and sister, Helen (Bernard) Klinkhammer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave, on Friday October 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Private family entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be held at church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Richard Catholic Church have been suggested.

