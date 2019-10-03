Florence M. SwiatekNee: Dellary
April 30, 1927 - September 29, 2019
RACINE - Florence M. Swiatek, age 92, passed away on Sunday September 29, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave, on Friday October 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Private family entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be held at church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Richard Catholic Church have been suggested.
