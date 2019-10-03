Florence M. Swiatek (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
1503 Grand Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
1503 Grand Ave
Obituary
Florence M. SwiatekNee: Dellary

April 30, 1927 - September 29, 2019

RACINE - Florence M. Swiatek, age 92, passed away on Sunday September 29, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave, on Friday October 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Private family entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be held at church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Richard Catholic Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 3, 2019
